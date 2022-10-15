TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is preparing for a slew of spooky activities this October, starting with Hale’s Haunted weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21, 22 and 23.
Each day of Hale’s Haunted Weekend will feature an hour-long ghost walk of historic Main Street Towanda and a theatrical performance of Noël Coward’s “Blithe Spirit.”
BCRAC program director Carla Salsman explained that the weekend of events was named after the builder and original owner of the now-Keystone Theatre.
“Elias Hale was the owner of the opera house,” said Salsman. “So we took his last name and we’re doing this kind of in his honor.”
Tickets for the ghost walk and the play may be purchased separately, or a bundle for both events may be purchased at a reduced price.
BCRAC administrative assistant Elizabeth Garofalo said that all of the information for the ghost walk has been sourced directly from the community.
“We’ve talked to a lot of local businesses, residents, gone through history, worked a little bit with the Bradford County Historical Society,” said Garofalo. “We’ve got some good legends, good lore, fun things like that.”
She went on to say that the BCRAC has partnered with the “Twin-Tiers Psychic” Christopher Stilson, based out of Elmira.
“He came down, he walked the route with us (and) got some sensitive energies, things like that,” said Garofalo.
For the play, Keir Family Distillery will be at the Keystone for all three showings serving up drinks for those in attendance.
“They’re creating an original ‘Blithe Spirit,’ cocktail for the play,” said Salsman, who went on to say that a mocktail version of the drink will also be available. “We’re really trying to turn our live events, especially plays and stuff, into an evening. Not just see a play and go home.”
The play itself is a comedy about a once-widowed author who calls in a psychic medium to be his muse for a novel.
“When that happens all hell breaks loose,” said Salsman. “The first wife is accidentally summoned from the dead, and then there’s a lot of antics.”
Curtain time for the play will be 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Actors in the play are as follows:
- Stefan Poost playing the lead role, Charles Condomine
- Catherine Russo playing Charles’ second wife, Ruth Condomine
- Elizabeth Garofalo playing Charles’ late first wife, Elvira
- Alice Bennett playing the psychic medium Madam Arcati
- Kathryn Morrisey-Burch playing Edith, a maid in the Condomine house
- Austin Garofalo playing Doctor Bradman
- and Leonice Jones playing Mrs. Violet Bradman.
The play is being directed by Salsman herself and the stage manager is Abbie Stevens.
Those who want to dive deeper into the paranormal this October are invited to “Haunt the Keystone” from Sunday, Oct. 23 to Monday, Oct. 31.
Interested parties can rent out the theater for an overnight stay, during which they will get a “behind the walls” look at areas of the building that are normally off-limits to the public.
Cost for an overnight rental is $300, so BCRAC recommends a party minimum of 10 people to bring down the per-person cost. Of course, if smaller groups want to ghost hunt in the Keystone, they are more than welcome to make a reservation as well.
“We have so much history, and so many legends, and so many stories from employees, patrons, the like, from the Keystone Theatre over the years,” said Garofalo, who explained that anyone who rents the building for an overnight will receive a brief tour of the building to learn about its own lore.
“Then we lock them in an leave,” said Garofalo. “They’re welcome to use any kind of paranormal investigation equipment, ghost boxes, EMF detectors, the whole nine yards.”
With only nine overnights available for renting, Garofalo noted that anyone interested should reserve a spot sooner than later.
“We have gotten a really good response for this so far,” said Garofalo. “We’ve got groups interested as far down as like Penn State main campus all the way up to Rochester. I had a group email us from like western PA wanting to know details.”
The timeframe of overnight rentals will be from after the final movie screening of the evening to 8 am. Renters will be able to leave at any time, but the doors will be locked behind them when they do.
“There’s an option to add a spooky movie to it,” said BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost, who noted that she got the idea for “Haunt the Keystone” after she heard about other historic theaters finding success with similar offerings.
“There’s always been stories around, and there’s been so many different businesses in this building,” said Poost. “It’s got quite a history.”
Poost went on to ask that anyone who encounters paranormal activity during their stay would let the BCRAC know.
“So we can debunk them,” explained Poost. “And if we can’t, we’ll throw them into the story for next year.”
Lastly for this month, BCRAC will screen The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Sayre Theatre and at 7 p.m. on Halloween night, Monday, Oct. 31, at the Keystone Theatre.
“Sayre’s is a little different,” explained Salsman. “The 29th in Sayre is actually going to have a shadow cast that’s coming in, so their ticket prices are a little bit higher.”
While there will not be a shadow cast for the screening in Towanda, Salsman said it will still be an interactive showing.
“They’re going to get like a prop bag and stuff like that,” said Salsman.
For more information on any of the BCRAC’s upcoming events, call (570) 268-2787 or email info@bcrac.com. The arts council can be found on Facebook and Instagram @BCRAC.
