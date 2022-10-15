TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is preparing for a slew of spooky activities this October, starting with Hale’s Haunted weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21, 22 and 23.

Each day of Hale’s Haunted Weekend will feature an hour-long ghost walk of historic Main Street Towanda and a theatrical performance of Noël Coward’s “Blithe Spirit.”

