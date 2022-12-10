TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will present “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda. The play will curtain at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
This is the second year in a row that the BCRAC is putting on this particular Christmas classic, but this year they hope to make it more accessible to everyone.
“We’re trying something different, with it being the season of the holidays,” said BCRAC programs director Carla Salsman.
Tickets for the Saturday premiere are by donation, so those who are short on finances at this time of year can still enjoy a night out.
“It takes down that barrier for people who can’t afford the ticket,” said BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost. “If it’s a dollar, it’s a dollar.”
Salsman noted that the suggested price for those who can afford it is $18 per adult, to help offset the cost of refreshments.
“We try to do this as events with drinks and desserts,” said Salsman. “But with the season, we’d just like people to be here.”
Pay-what-you-can tickets also provide an opportunity for anyone new to live theater to see how they like it.
“I really want to get those people who want to come but don’t because they can’t afford it, but then I want to get those people who have no idea that they would love something like this,” said Poost.
Salsman noted that despite what the name may suggest, this will be “an actual staged play.”
“I don’t want people to be confused with ‘A Live Radio Play’,” said Salsman. “It is a fully staged performance modeled after the 1940s radio shows, but you’re actually watching a full show.”
She also noted that while the play will offer an abridged version of the Christmas classic, it makes up for it with the story of the radio actors themselves.
“It’s such an interesting play, because the actors are really portraying radio actors,” said Salsman. “The secondary part of that is those characters share the story of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’”
Lines of old time commercials will be interspersed throughout the play, which lend comedic relief to the story. According to Salsman, the commercials aren’t the only part of the play that audience members may find amusing.
“There’s a lot of juxtaposition,” said Salsman. “One of the ladies — one of our older cast members — she’s playing the two little girls. And I did that intentionally, because that’s that makes it interesting.”
Fans of the story don’t have to despair, however, as the cast and crew are being careful to stay true to its original purpose and message.
“We’ve talked a lot about we have to maintain the integrity of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’” said Salsman.
Tickets for the Sunday matinee are a set price, but there are discounted rates for seniors, as well as children 14 years and younger. There is also the added option for VIP tickets, which include upgraded seating and a table.
The cast will include:
- Brandon Dickerson as Freddie Filmore
- Adam Ford as Jake Laurents
- Kaitlyn Smith as Sally Applewhite
- Nichole Sample as Lana Sherwood
- Barbara Frauss as Mrs. Hatch/Rose
- Leonice Jones as Sadie Vance
- Willow Bacorn as Young Violet/Zuzu
- Irma Henson as Young Mary/Janie
- Basil Bacorn as Harry “Jazzbo” Haywood
- and Liz Garofalo and Catherine Russo as foley artists Elvira and Ruth.
The show will be directed by Carla Salsman herself, with the help of assistant director Bella Russo and stage manager Austin Garofalo.
For tickets, visit https://bcrac.ticketleap.com/wonderful/.
For anyone looking for more holiday entertainment, the BCRAC will kick off 12 days of Christmas movies at the Sayre Theatre on Friday, Dec. 16.
The 12 days of Christmas movies schedule is as follows:
- Friday evening, Dec. 16: “Elf”
- Saturday matinee, Dec. 17: “Arthur Christmas”
- Saturday evening, Dec. 17:”Scrooged”
- Sunday matinee, Dec. 18: “Elf”
- Sunday evening, Dec. 18: “White Christmas”
- Monday evening, Dec. 19: “Scrooged”
- Tuesday evening, Dec. 20: “Love Actually”
- Wednesday matinee, Dec. 21: “White Christmas”
- Wednesday evening, Dec. 21: “Arthur Christmas”
- Thursday evening, Dec. 22: “Love Actually”
- Friday evening, Dec. 23: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
- Saturday matinee, Dec. 24: “A Christmas Carol” (1951 musical version)
- Sunday evening, Dec. 25: “Polar Express”
- Monday evening, Dec. 26: “Little Women” (2019)
- Tuesday evening, Dec. 27: “A Christmas Carol” (1951 musical version).
The 12 days of Christmas movies are sponsored by local businesses and residents, with admission only costing $2. Proceeds from the $2 admission will be donated to local charities.
To learn more about the BCRAC and its upcoming events, visit www.bcrac.org, or find the Bradford County Regional Arts Council on Facebook. For questions, email info@bcrac.org or call (570) 268-2787.
