TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will present “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda. The play will curtain at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

This is the second year in a row that the BCRAC is putting on this particular Christmas classic, but this year they hope to make it more accessible to everyone.

