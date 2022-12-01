BCRAC to usher in holiday season with festive cheer

TOWANDA — December is here, and with it the holiday spirit has filled the halls of the Bradford County Regional Arts Council. The first two weekends of the month are already jam-packed with Christmas activities in the arts.
The BCRAC will kick off their holiday festivities by joining the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce Hometown Christmas Celebration, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3.
A free gingerbread workshop will be held at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda from 4:30 — 6 p.m. Friday, before the borough’s ceremonial tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. A second gingerbread making session will follow the tree lighting from 7 — 8:30 p.m.
“I show them how to make stained glass windows for their little gingerbread houses, which is really simple and fun,” said BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost.
The stained glass is made by melting hard candies and shaping them into the desired size and design. Kits and other supplies for the gingerbread constructions will be provided by the BCRAC at no cost.
People interested in attending the gingerbread workshop can stop in at any time during one of the sessions.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Christmas celebrations will continue at the Keystone Theatre with a free screening of The Polar Express at 10 a.m. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear their pajamas to the theater and enjoy a free hot cocoa bar with cookies.
“The conductor will be there, a polar bear will be there, and then Katie Patton from the library is going to read the story before the movie,” said Poost, who went on to say that an additional surprise gift will be given out at the end of the showing.
The free Christmas movie during the annual Hometown Christmas Celebration has become a tradition for the BCRAC, with the movie changing from year to year. Poost noted that The Polar Express has proved to be a popular selection in years past.
“Polar Express, you can build around it with the hot cocoa bar, the cookies, and the characters,” said Poost. “It’s going to be really interesting to see how many people come out for that, because in the past — pre-COVID — we would fill up.”
Also at 10 a.m. on Saturday, the Sayre Theatre will hold a free showing of How The Grinch Stole Christmas.
Saturday evening, The Keystone Theatre will serve as host for the Valley Chorus at 7:30 p.m. as they put on a concert titled “Christmas Time Is Here.” Pre-sale tickets are available from the Jolly Farmer in Waverly, N.Y. and Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, as well as from any member of the Valley Chorus or online at ValleyChorus.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the day of the concert for a slightly increased price.
“They (the Valley Chorus) have been shrinking in number, so they decided they wanted to come down to the Towanda area to have a performance,” said Poost, “and also, hopefully, interest people in joining the Valley Chorus.”
Poost herself lauded the Valley Chorus for their talent, saying she has attended a number of their past performances.
The BCRAC will continue in the Christmas spirit on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, as they show $2 Christmas movies at the Keystone Theatre.
Saturday will feature Elf at 12 p.m., and Sunday will feature The Star at 1 p.m. and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at 3 p.m.
These movies are sponsored by local businesses and residents, with the $2 admission being donated to small local charities.
“One of them I know will be Dale’s Depot,” said Poost. “We’ll have a little bit of a discussion with the people who come in to see where else.”
Poost said her goal is to reach “those smaller non-profits that are doing really interesting good work but are lost in the forest of the bigger people.”
Lastly, the Friends of the Sayre Theatre and the Valley Community Theatre will present their inaugural Music of the Valley: A Christmas Spectacular at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Sayre Theatre. The live event will feature local musicians, school groups, and other talented artists performing various Christmas favorites.
Tickets for the Christmas Spectacular can be purchased online ahead of time at bcrac.org, or at the door on the night of the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.