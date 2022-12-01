BCRAC to usher in holiday season with festive cheer

The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is preparing for back-to-back weekends filled with numerous holiday events at the Keystone Theatre.

 Review Photo/ERIK BERGGREN

TOWANDA — December is here, and with it the holiday spirit has filled the halls of the Bradford County Regional Arts Council. The first two weekends of the month are already jam-packed with Christmas activities in the arts.

The BCRAC will kick off their holiday festivities by joining the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce Hometown Christmas Celebration, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3.

Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; assistanteditor@thedailyreview.com.