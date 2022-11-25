BCRAC welcomes students for No School Monday

TOWANDA — Monday, Nov. 28 the Bradford County Regional Arts Council — in partnership with the Towanda Public Library — will hold its second No School Monday event of the 2022-23 school year.
Students in kindergarten through 6th grade will be able to head over to the Keystone Theatre in Towanda with their parent or caregiver and enjoy a day filled with activities and entertainment. Activities begin at 10 a.m.
The first event was held on Columbus Day, Oct. 10, with the theme of Hispanic Heritage Month.
“We do a movie, an art project, and feed them lunch,” said BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost. “No school on Monday? No problem. We’ll take care of you.”
The theme for Nov. 28 will be an “All-American Thanksgiving.” Towanda Public Library director Katie Patton will read a story about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and students will make marionettes before watching a movie. Pizza will be served for lunch, and there will be popcorn and a drink provided for the movie.
Cost is $10 for students, $5 for caregivers. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call (570) 268-2787 or email ntpaie@bcrac.org.
Future No School Monday dates and themes are as follows:
- Jan. 16 — Chinese New Year
- Feb. 20 — Black History Month
- April 7 (Friday) — Earth Day
Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; assistanteditor@thedailyreview.com.
