BCRAC welcomes students for No School Monday

Towanda Public Library director Katie Patton reads a storybook during the No School Monday event on Oct. 10.

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — Monday, Nov. 28 the Bradford County Regional Arts Council — in partnership with the Towanda Public Library — will hold its second No School Monday event of the 2022-23 school year.

Students in kindergarten through 6th grade will be able to head over to the Keystone Theatre in Towanda with their parent or caregiver and enjoy a day filled with activities and entertainment. Activities begin at 10 a.m.

