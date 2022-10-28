This year the Bradford County Republican Committee has once again sponsored an essay contest to encourage students to participate in an assigned topic. This is the ninth year the committee has offered this challenge to area students in three age groups (grades 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12). This year’s essay topic was “Why do people from other countries want to live in the United States?”
A letter is sent with the instructions and rules to all public and private schools in Bradford County. Homeschoolers are also invited to participate. This year’s entries were received from eight schools including Harlan Rowe Middle School, Northeast Bradford Elementary School, Northeast Bradford Jr./Sr. High School, Wyalusing Elementary School, St. Agnes Elementary School, Grace Christian Academy, Troy Jr./Sr. High School, and Canton Jr./Sr. High School.
All entries were blindly read and rated by an essay committee with a minimum of six readers evaluating each essay. First and second place winners were determined in each of the three divisions. Each year the committee is always eager to read the essays presented and are always impressed with the thought that the students put into their work.
The winners of the 2022 essay contest have been notified and will be presented with their awards by the two Republican Bradford County Commissioners (Daryl Miller and Doug McLinko) in front of the Bradford County Courthouse in Towanda on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. At that time, the students will be given the opportunity to read their essays to those in attendance.
First place: Jenna Laudermilch (Grace Christian Academy)
Second place: Maddy Phillips (Wyalusing Elementary)
First place: Mason Smith (Troy Jr./Sr. High School)
Second place: Emmitt Cole (Troy Jr./Sr. High School)
First place: Kimber Knecht (Canton Jr./Sr. High School)
Second place: Matthew Mcghee (Canton Jr./Sr. High School)
