This year the Bradford County Republican Committee has once again sponsored an essay contest to encourage students to participate in an assigned topic. This is the ninth year the committee has offered this challenge to area students in three age groups (grades 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12). This year’s essay topic was “Why do people from other countries want to live in the United States?”

A letter is sent with the instructions and rules to all public and private schools in Bradford County. Homeschoolers are also invited to participate. This year’s entries were received from eight schools including Harlan Rowe Middle School, Northeast Bradford Elementary School, Northeast Bradford Jr./Sr. High School, Wyalusing Elementary School, St. Agnes Elementary School, Grace Christian Academy, Troy Jr./Sr. High School, and Canton Jr./Sr. High School.