TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency board meeting on Monday, executive director Robyn Cummings reported that the room tax grant amount is currently sitting around $127,000 dollars.
The BCTPA has yet to officially receive the grant money allocated from the second quarter of this year, so that is an approximate figure estimating the expected funds. Furthermore, Cummings noted that there may be money added if any past grant recipients did not use all of their funds.
“But that will be an audited number back before we know for sure if that’s actually the amount that we can give for grants,” said Cummings.
In 2021 a total of $115,550 was awarded from the room tax grant. Last year’s recipients included a variety of municipalities, chambers of commerce, museums, and other local businesses and organizations.
The Endless Mountain Heritage Region was a recipient last year, and on Monday EMHR executive director Cain Chamberlain expressed his intention to apply again this year.
“We have decided that our Bradford County Room Tax Grant is going to be for a map and guide to Barclay and Laquin,” said Chamberlain. “We think that will be really cool in terms of drawing people out there to not only hike, but to explore all those historic sites out there.”
“We wanted to do this map because we know there is also a lot of private property out there, so we wanted to make sure that people who were up there visiting weren’t wandering onto places they weren’t supposed to be,” Chamberlain continued. “We get questions about it all the time. People just love to go up there and explore because of all the history, ghost stories, and all that jazz.”
Chamberlain went on to say that the EMHR will be submitting another grant application for their brochures, which he said “highlight all of our heritage sites, parks, trails, historical societies, museums, across the four counties.”
Those four counties under the EMHR are Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming.
According to the BCTPA room tax grant overview, three types of projects are eligible for room tax grant funding:
- Special Events and Exhibits that will increase tourism to an area/attraction.
- Marketing, Promotional Projects, Publicity Initiatives to aid in advertising endeavors to increase tourism.
- Wayfinding Aides by the county or the county’s cultural, historical, and recreational organizations for the purpose of increasing tourism and overnight stays.
Room tax grant applications are currently being accepted, with a final application deadline of Friday, Oct. 14. For more information on the application process and what does and does not qualify, visit www.visitbradfordcounty.com or email bctourism@bradfordco.org.
“We adjusted and restructured the grant application for ease of use,” said Cummings, who went on to say they “highlighted sections that usually the committee would like some more detailing and narrative on.”
Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; assistanteditor@thedailyreview.com.
