BCTPA

The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency building, located in Towanda at 1 Washington Street.

 Review File Photo/

TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency board meeting on Monday, executive director Robyn Cummings reported that the room tax grant amount is currently sitting around $127,000 dollars.

The BCTPA has yet to officially receive the grant money allocated from the second quarter of this year, so that is an approximate figure estimating the expected funds. Furthermore, Cummings noted that there may be money added if any past grant recipients did not use all of their funds.

