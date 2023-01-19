TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency meeting on Monday, the board approved it’s nominated officers for the 2023 year.
John Secor retained the office of president, Kelly White retained the office of vice president, and Veronica Seymour retained the offices of treasurer and secretary.
“She’s temporarily this past year been doing secretary,” said BCTPA executive director Robyn Cummings. “But she would rather just stay as the treasurer if there’s someone that would be willing to do secretary.”
No board members spoke up to take on the office of secretary, but Cummings said she would approach BCTPA board member and Endless Mountain Heritage Region executive director Cain Chamberlin about possibly filling the role. In the meantime, the officers were approved with Seymour filling both roles.
Secor reported that the Central Bradford County’s next event will be its annual dinner, held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Kings BBQ Shack, 929 S. Main St., Towanda.
“The theme is going to be boots and barbecue,” said Secor, who went on to say chamber membership is not required for attendance. “So, if anybody would like to attend, please do.”
The dinner will be western-themed, with music performed by Logan Route. From 5:30 to 6 p.m. will be a social hour, followed by dinner and a chamber meeting.
Planning is also underway for the 8th Annual Towanda Rotary Beer & Wine Festival, to be held from 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Mountaineer Park, 65 Thrasher Lane, Monroeton.
The Towanda Rotary will once again hold the beer and wine festival in conjunction with the Bradford County YMCA.
“They (the YMCA) get the majority of the funds that come from that event,” said Secor, who went on to describe some of the event’s features. “We have ax throwing, we’ve added some different things, there’s cornhole that is available for everybody.”
Secor also announced that there will be three different live music acts during the tasting festival.
