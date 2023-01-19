BCTPA

The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency building, located in Towanda at 1 Washington Street.

 Review File Photo//

TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency meeting on Monday, the board approved it’s nominated officers for the 2023 year.

John Secor retained the office of president, Kelly White retained the office of vice president, and Veronica Seymour retained the offices of treasurer and secretary.

