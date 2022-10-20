TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency board meeting on Monday, executive Director Robyn Cummings noted that the agency’s weigh-station was recently given a face-lift.

“Three individuals on Saturday and I think four yesterday came and painted the lower portion of the decking around the building, as well as the conductor’s stand,” said Cummings. “What a difference it makes.”

Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; assistanteditor@thedailyreview.com.