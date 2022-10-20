TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency board meeting on Monday, executive Director Robyn Cummings noted that the agency’s weigh-station was recently given a face-lift.
“Three individuals on Saturday and I think four yesterday came and painted the lower portion of the decking around the building, as well as the conductor’s stand,” said Cummings. “What a difference it makes.”
She gave credit to county commissioner Daryl Miller for helping to organize that project with the county’s probation department.
“I received a nice thank you letter from them,” said Cummings. “They appreciated our partnership and are hoping that we could do that again if there are other projects that we would work with them.”
Cummings went on to say she recently received an email from the artist completing the train car mural saying that he is ready to begin the install.
“He wanted to do it this past week,” said Cummings. “I said, well, that’s a three-week turnaround time for me to coordinate all the moving parts of that including a boom lift.”
She also noted that she had to get updated quotes for sandblasting and priming from the companies that put in with the RFP.
“When I called it was fairly laughable that my request was can you come and do this within two weeks,” said Cummings. “We’re just too late in the year for them to just drop everything they’re doing to come and do that.”
The agency will stick with their plan for a spring install for the train car mural.
“What that will allow me to do is get some updated quotes for all of you as well as work on the brochure that was already approved,” said Cummings.
The accompanying brochure will highlight and promote the different elements of the train car mural.
