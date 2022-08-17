TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency meeting on Monday, the board discussed recent trouble with the visitPA.com website.
“In 2019 there was a redesign,” said BCTPA Executive Director Robyn Cummings, speaking of the Visit PA website. “They updated a bunch of listings and if you didn’t meet a certain page requirement of 100 to 500 views your listing fell off.”
Cummings later noted that the threshold was for a timeline between six months and one year.
“Well, being rural — most places are rural — we don’t get that many views,” continued Cummings. “So we are working on what the process is now with Visit PA to reestablish our businesses on the Visit PA website.”
Cummings noted that the Visit PA website isn’t as user-friendly as she had hoped it would be, and she said she felt disappointment at seeing the high threshold and complicated process for having a business or event listed on visitPA.com.
Morgan Clinton, curator and executive director of the Wyalusing Valley Museum, said she plans to host a meeting for all county museums to get the word out on what needs to be done.
“At least we do have a way to do it now,” said Clinton. “It’s not the simplest way to do it, but it’s a way, so we’ll get it sorted out.”
The issue was only recently discovered when Clinton went online to update information for the Wyalusing Valley Museum.
“It’s supposed to really encompass all that Pennsylvania has to offer, and like our website it gives organizations and businesses in Bradford County the opportunity to be listed,” explained Cummings. “What Morgan found was that when she went to update museum hours and whatever else, her listing wasn’t there.”
The real issue in Cummings’ mind relates back to the fact that the Visit PA website should represent all of Pennsylvania, including the more rural areas.
“We represent a very rural area, and I think a majority of Pennsylvania is actually quite rural,” said Cummings. “One hundred to 500 page views is a significant number for a museum.”
“I felt like it wasn’t really representing the whole state,” Cummings continued. “Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, we know that they have a lot of things happening, but we have a lot to offer here too.”
Cummings noted that this 100 to 500 page view threshold was never brought to her attention during the website redesign in 2019. Because no one knew their information was going to be deleted from the website, it created a lot of additional work for anyone that will be re-submitting their information — work that had already been done once in the past.
“That takes a lot of time for a business to add in their information and then go back and add their events,” said Cummings. “I think I just kinda felt a bit discouraged that we weren’t notified so that we could keep that information and make sure even I could submit it back, because I don’t have it now.”
Clinton found out this threshold for views was put in place to cull some listings that are no longer in business, but she believes it should have quickly come to someone’s attention that it wasn’t working.
“It just seems like it should have been quickly obvious that they were losing all the data for a particular area because of this threshold,” said Clinton. “There’s hardly anything listed for our county.”
Cummings said that where before she could find dozens of listings submitted for Bradford County, she more recently checked and found as few as six. She went on to say she checked for other rural counties and found similar results.
“Hersheypark is going to get 500 page clicks, the Philadelphia Flower Show is going to get 100 to 500, but the LeRoy Museum might not and that is a tremendous location.”
To make the matter worse, Cummings said there appeared to be no real rationale or reasoning behind the 100 to 500 page view threshold.
Cummings and Clinton believe that once listings are back on the Visit PA website they will not have to worry about any future page view thresholds.
“I think we’ll be able to have enough discussion with them about it,” said Clinton. “We’ve been a little noisy.”
“I’m sure we’re not the only ones that have mentioned it,” added Cummings.
Anyone interested in getting their business or organization on the Visit PA website can contact Cummings at (570) 265-8687 or bctourism@bradfordco.org.
