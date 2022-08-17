BCTPA

The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency building, located in Towanda at 1 Washington Street.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency meeting on Monday, the board discussed recent trouble with the visitPA.com website.

“In 2019 there was a redesign,” said BCTPA Executive Director Robyn Cummings, speaking of the Visit PA website. “They updated a bunch of listings and if you didn’t meet a certain page requirement of 100 to 500 views your listing fell off.”