BCTPA looks to wrap up projects from 2022

A digital rendering of the train car mural, which is slated for a spring install.

 Photo provided by BCTPA

TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency meeting on Monday, executive director Robyn Cummings noted that her priority for the first quarter of 2023 will be the completion of ongoing projects that carried over from 2022.

Two such projects that she mentioned specifically are the train car mural and the new “Museums Uncorked” digital passport.

