BCTPA looks to wrap up projects from 2022

TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency meeting on Monday, executive director Robyn Cummings noted that her priority for the first quarter of 2023 will be the completion of ongoing projects that carried over from 2022.
Two such projects that she mentioned specifically are the train car mural and the new “Museums Uncorked” digital passport.
“These are all projects that were not supposed to take as long as they have, and it’s no fault of mine, or ours, the building committee, (or) anybody’s, but waiting on others,” said Cummings. “You know, we certainly aren’t the only mural that was being installed last year.”
“So my goal is to really put a pretty bow, wrap up some of these projects that need to be done and off the plate, and really get to promoting a lot of the work that we have done over the past two years,” continued Cummings.
The train car mural is now scheduled for an early spring installation, which will coincide with the release of an informational brochure for the mural.
“I don’t want it to just be a mural that’s an art piece for people to look at, I want it to be informative of how we got to have the mural,” said Cummings.
She said that includes noting the BCTPA’s partnership with the Bradford County Regional Arts Council, and presenting a biography of the artist. Much more than that, however, Cummings wants to inform viewers on the history depicted in the mural itself.
“This mural depicts our county historically too, and to where we’re at,” said Cummings.
She went on to explain that the brochure will inform on the characters and scenes depicted by the mural, as well as have a QR code to lead viewers to more information online.
“I want it to be more informative than just another attraction that people just look at,” she continued. “I want them to be informed.”
For the next digital passport, Cummings said that platform changes made by service provider Bandwango stalled the release in August 2022.
“We’re about ready to really launch the passport,” said Cummings.
The Museums Uncorked passport will focus on the museums and wineries of Bradford County, and will be available alongside the current Hungry Hiker digital passport.
Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; assistanteditor@thedailyreview.com.
