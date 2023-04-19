BCTPA to launch Museums Uncorked digital passport

TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency meeting on Monday, executive director Robyn Cummings reported that the second county-wide digital passport — Museums Uncorked — will be going live in the coming days.
While the BCTPA’s Hungry Hiker digital passport focuses on restaurants and outdoor recreation areas, the Museums Uncorked passport will direct users to county museums and wineries, as well as breweries and distilleries.
While the new passport is going live, Cummings noted that more locations may be added to the passport in the coming weeks. She believes the reason not all of the county museums and wineries have signed on is due to the seasonal nature of their schedules.
“Everything is there that we need to launch, and that’s why we’re launching it,” said Cummings. “When someone goes and sees that we don’t have all the museums, or some of the wineries, in their, it’s because they’re seasonal. It’s been difficult for the outreach, to be able to get ahold of them sometimes.”
Cummings also noted that Bandwango — the service provider for the digital passports — does initially reach out to the businesses and organizations to be listed, but she’s concerned there may be some confusion when people hear from an outside company like that. Because of that, she’ll be personally calling the museums and wineries that have yet to sign on.
“I want to make sure that they hear from me (so that) I can explain what the program is, that it’s free, and it’s really to help people navigate through the county and to bring them through their doors,” said Cummings.
According to Cummings, “a little bit over half” of both the museums and the wineries in the county have signed on.
Those who visit five restaurants and five recreational locations on the Hungry Hiker passport will receive a free pint glass. Similarly, those who visit five museums and five wineries will received a free wine tumbler.
The passports are completely free to use. To find the Hungry Hikers passport, or the Museums Uncorked passport once it launches, go to visitbradfordcounty.com.
