BCTPA to launch Museums Uncorked digital passport

Those who visit five restaurants and five recreational locations on the Hungry Hiker passport will receive a free pint glass. Similarly, those who visit five museums and five wineries will received a free wine tumbler.

 Review Photo/Erik Berggren

TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency meeting on Monday, executive director Robyn Cummings reported that the second county-wide digital passport — Museums Uncorked — will be going live in the coming days.

While the BCTPA’s Hungry Hiker digital passport focuses on restaurants and outdoor recreation areas, the Museums Uncorked passport will direct users to county museums and wineries, as well as breweries and distilleries.

