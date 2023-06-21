TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency board meeting on Monday, June 19, executive director Robyn Cummings reported that installation of the agency’s train car mural was ready to begin at that time.
The mural began about three years ago as a means of preserving and sharing the history of Bradford County. The project is in coordination with the Bradford County Regional Arts Council and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. A project in two parts, the first is the restoration of the train car located next to the BCTPA building, and the second is the painting and installation of a mural depicting images integral to the history and assets of the local communities.
The mural was designed by Jonathon Laidacker, an artist from the Philadelphia area who specializes in large-scale murals. Laidacker is no stranger to Bradford County, as he also designed the mural on the Wyalusing Valley High School.
The painting itself — done in segments on more than 30 canvas panels — was completed by local groups and organizations using a paint-by-numbers-type system.
The mural was designed for installation on the Merrill Parkway side of the train car. However, local historian and railroad enthusiast Bob Frey advocated for train car and asked that the mural be installed somewhere else.
Frey has no qualms with the mural itself, he simply would prefer to see the train car restored to it’s original specifications and left unsullied by the adherence of the mural.
“I’ve worked on railroads for close to two decades of my life, I’m a third generation railroad worker,” Frey said, explaining his history working on the railroad in Towanda and at Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton.
Frey explained to the gathered board that “no one here is a train person; I’m a train person.” He went on to say that it would be a disservice to the baggage train and its history — which began with its construction in 1917 — to paint a mural on it.
“To save the car is amazing, it will bring tourism, it will be a diamond in Towanda,” Frey proclaimed, “but it’s not the perfect place for a billboard.”
Frey argued that the baggage car, combined with the train station that houses the BCTPA, would work as a good railroad museum.
County Commissioner Doug McLinko expressed his support for Frey’s museum idea.
“Train people travel to see trains,” McLinko said, telling those assembled and on video chat they need to “dream big.”
Chris Desrochers sympathized with Frey, but pushed back on the idea that a community mural would hinder the car’s appeal.
“People also come out to see murals,” Desrochers said, noting that revitalization projects in Reading utilized dozens of murals throughout the town, encouraging people to visit them all.
Frey was insistent that the mural not go on the car, that it would fit better on a different county building. He claimed he could have the whole train re-trimmed and lettered in the original style for free, denoting its status as a Lehigh Valley Railroad car.
Morgan Clinton clarified that was the plan for the other half of the car. She also expressed doubt that a mural on one side of the car would affect its appeal to train enthusiasts. Desrochers called painting the mural on one side and leaving the other historically accurate a “win-win.”
In the end, the board voted unanimously to move forward with the mural installation on the train car, with a deadline for completion of July 10.
Renae Chamberlain, Northern Tier Partners for the Arts director at the BCRAC, has been overseeing the arts council’s side of the mural project.
When she heard about Frey’s objections at the meeting, Chamberlain said “we wanted to do justice to the train car.”
“We really wanted to honor the historical value of it, and also draw people to it as an asset in our community,” she continued. “When we were planning the mural, we had thought that putting a piece of art on there for people to come and see would be the best way to do that.
“We definitely weren’t trying to offend anybody or ruffle any feathers of any sort. We just wanted to make the best of what we have in our community to offer.”
Chamberlain expressed excitement at the outcome of the vote, and she was happy to hear that there is finally a date in place for completion of the project.
BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost expressed a hope that Frey will change his mind on the project when he sees the final product.
Sandblasting began on the train car in mid May, a job for which the BCTPA contracted Lycoming Mobile Sandblasting out of Lycoming County.
After sandblasting, Mark Benson of Benson Industrial Coating in Williamsport was hired to prime and paint the train car back to the original Lehigh Valley Railroad colors.
Cummings said she had consulted many individuals about what color the train car should be, but in the end it was Frey himself to whom the BCTPA differed.
“I’m very grateful to him for doing that,” said Cummings.
At the time of this article’s publication, the train had been painted the historically-accurate red paint scheme on all sides and was awaiting the placement of the mural
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
The Daily Review’s Managing Editor Erik Berggren contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.