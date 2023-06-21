TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency board meeting on Monday, June 19, executive director Robyn Cummings reported that installation of the agency’s train car mural was ready to begin at that time.

The mural began about three years ago as a means of preserving and sharing the history of Bradford County. The project is in coordination with the Bradford County Regional Arts Council and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. A project in two parts, the first is the restoration of the train car located next to the BCTPA building, and the second is the painting and installation of a mural depicting images integral to the history and assets of the local communities.

