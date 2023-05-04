“Beautify Towanda Day” coming soon

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough is preparing for an upcoming event that will bring residents together to beautify the local area.
A community service event called “Beautify Towanda Day” will be held in the borough on Saturday, May 20. Volunteers will join together to beautify downtown from 10 a.m. to noon. Actions will consist of sidewalk cleaning, weeding and painting, according to Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling. She made the announcement during the Towanda Borough Council meeting on Monday.
“We are calling for any volunteers that can help out,” Hotaling said.
Participants will meet at the Towanda Borough Municipal Building at 10 a.m. to get the event started. A rain date is set for Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. The May 20 date was set to avoid interfering with the borough cleanup scheduled for Saturday, May 13 through Sunday, May 14.
A recent visit to his daughter in Ohio inspired the idea for the event, stated Borough Council President Mark Christini. She lives in a small town similar to Towanda that conducted its own downtown beautification event.
“I think it’s a great way to promote your town, to build momentum and to get people to buy in,” Christini said.
He is hopeful for a good turnout and believes it’s a good opportunity to promote pride in the Towanda community.
Revitalization programs are a popular way to redevelop local communities and downtowns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Many rural communities are engaged in revitalization efforts to renew downtown areas and restore them to their former prominence as a center of community activity,” according to the USDA’s website.
Towanda Borough officials are taking steps towards downtown beautification and revitalization efforts. Officials plan to create a Downtown Revitalization Master Plan that will develop the municipality’s “civic spaces, streetscapes, transportation, parking, and land use and design,” according to Towanda Borough. A partnership with regional nonprofit, Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, was established as part of the initiative. Businesses and individuals are encouraged to make donations into an account through CFTT that will go towards the master plan.
Donations for the master plan can be made to the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers and earmarked for the “Towanda Downtown Revitalization Project”. Donations should be mailed to 104 W. Lockhart Street, Sayre, PA 18840.
