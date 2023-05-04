“Beautify Towanda Day” coming soon

“Beautify Towanda Day” will be held in downtown Towanda Borough on Saturday, May 20. The community service event will see volunteers cleaning up and beautifying downtown.

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough is preparing for an upcoming event that will bring residents together to beautify the local area.

A community service event called “Beautify Towanda Day” will be held in the borough on Saturday, May 20. Volunteers will join together to beautify downtown from 10 a.m. to noon. Actions will consist of sidewalk cleaning, weeding and painting, according to Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling. She made the announcement during the Towanda Borough Council meeting on Monday.

