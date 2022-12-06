Becky’s Diner benefits Reese’s employees

SOUTH WAVERLY — The bond between Valley area restaurants was on full display Saturday as one local business was helping out employees of another.
Becky’s Diner held a benefit at the South Waverly Borough Hall to raise money for employees of Reese’s Family Restaurant. The workers lost their jobs due to the fire that destroyed the business on Nov. 8.
The business stood since 1933 and was a popular destination for local residents. Nobody was inside the Keystone Avenue restaurant at the time of the fire. It was deemed a total loss and now employees are without a job during the holidays.
To help the employees, Becky’s Diner organized the event that featured various raffles and games from DJ Shep Goin’ South. The diner’s owner, Becky Young sold raffle tickets during the event.
Diner employee Kim Root stated that a lot of donations and support have come from people all across the Valley area.
“My phone has been ringing a lot with regular customers calling me,” Root said. “Everybody wants to do something to help out. To me, this speaks volumes about our community.”
She expressed how deeply touched she was by people’s support and how everybody stepped up for the restaurant.
“It’s been an absolute pleasure to represent our diner and help Reese’s employees,” she said. “We are all sister diners.”
Reese’s owner Charlie Reese was at the benefit and thanked organizers for their support. He brought photos and newspaper articles for people to see that detailed his purchase of the restaurant in 2005. He expressed his gratitude towards Becky’s Diner for helping out his employees during a very difficult time.
“It means a lot for our employees. Without employees, business is nothing,” Reese said. “I would like my employees to still have a Christmas.”
