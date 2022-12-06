Becky’s Diner benefits Reese’s employees

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

SOUTH WAVERLY — The bond between Valley area restaurants was on full display Saturday as one local business was helping out employees of another.

Becky’s Diner held a benefit at the South Waverly Borough Hall to raise money for employees of Reese’s Family Restaurant. The workers lost their jobs due to the fire that destroyed the business on Nov. 8.

