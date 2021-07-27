WINDHAM TOWNSHIP — The Bedrock Cruise-In held their car show for the first time at the Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday.
Organizers cooked and sold barbecue chicken dinners inside the firehouse and conducted a 50/50 drawing and a Chinese auction to raise money for the fire company.
“Normally this takes place at the state line on a resident’s private property, which we enjoyed for 15 years,” said Nancy Soden, the event’s organizer.
A bridge project is being conducted near the property, which would have made it difficult to hold it there, according to Soden.
She decided to hold it at a new location where she could highlight a local institution.
Soden said that last year’s car show was cancelled due to the pandemic, so it was great to be back and see many cars show up.
At noon, there were 101 cars registered for the event and awards for the top 30 cars were given out based on votes from people who showcased their vehicles.
Classic cars at the event included a 1965 Chevrolet Malibu, a 1961 Ford Thunderbird and a 1934 Dodge truck with a wooden bed.
Among the many car enthusiasts showcasing their cars were the Rogers family.
Thomas Rogers showcased his 1940 Ford Deluxe, which he’s had for four years and was a gift from his father, Chip.
Rogers even dressed as Fred Flintstone for the event and had his picture taken in a Flintmobile replica.
“It’s a great place to come and it’s good company to support the firemen. It’s always fun to come out to this car show,” he said.
Chip Rogers showcased his 1934 Ford that he painted blue with white flames across it.
Mary Lou Rogers displayed an orange 1974 Mercury Comet that she nicknames Orange Blossom Special 2 after a similar vehicle she had years ago.
She said that her family always looks forward to the car show as it’s a great way to bond with each other and to connect with good friends.
