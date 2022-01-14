Below zero wind chills coming to county

The county will be experiencing freezing cold temperatures and wind chills well below zero degrees today and tomorrow.
“We are going to have a surge of arctic air blast today and into Saturday.,” said Mark Pellerito, the lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Binghamton.
While today’s highs in the county will be close to 30 degrees at first, temperatures will dive to the 20s in the afternoon and into single digits and around zero degrees tonight.
“Gusty north winds will bring that arctic air down,” said Pellerito. “You add those temperatures and that wind and we are talking about wind chills of about -10 degrees by late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.”
During the day on Saturday, the winds will diminish and it will be calm that night; however, the actual temperature on Saturday night could slip below zero.
A snow storm is expected to impact the region Sunday night into Monday with impacted travel.
An extended period like 36 hours of very cold temperatures well below average can lead to problems such as pipes freezing, he warned.
The low temperatures could cause broken pipes, water mains to freeze or even issues with furnaces, according to Bradford County Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams.
“It’s been a couple of years since the county has seen this level of coldness, so I hope people stay indoors or find a safe place to find shelter to prevent frost bite,” he said.
If space or gas heaters will be used, people should place them away from flammable material, never leave them unattended and turn them off when no one is in the house or everyone has gone to bed. Space heaters should also be well-ventilated to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Williams.
Anyone who goes outside should cover as much of the skin as possible with layers of clothing, bring any outdoor pets inside and make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working and have new batteries, according to the public safety department’s Facebook page.
