A concert to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers (BBBS/TT) was held Friday evening, Dec. 2, at the Sons of Italy in Sayre.

A holiday tradition, it featured the locally famous Irish balladeer, Pat Kane, and his band, West o’Clare. A crowd of about sixty people enjoyed listening and singing along to an abundance of holiday songs, with a smattering of Irish tunes mixed in. Also enjoyed was a buffet meal of Italian favorite foods, provided by the cooks of Sons of Italy.