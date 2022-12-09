A concert to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers (BBBS/TT) was held Friday evening, Dec. 2, at the Sons of Italy in Sayre.
A holiday tradition, it featured the locally famous Irish balladeer, Pat Kane, and his band, West o’Clare. A crowd of about sixty people enjoyed listening and singing along to an abundance of holiday songs, with a smattering of Irish tunes mixed in. Also enjoyed was a buffet meal of Italian favorite foods, provided by the cooks of Sons of Italy.
It has become a local tradition to kick off the holiday season with the enormously-talented Pat and his band; even so, it had not been held since 2019 because of the pandemic. This year, it was greatly enjoyed by all who attended, and BBBS hopes to continue the tradition in years to come.
BBBS/TT is a non-profit organization providing mentoring to at-risk children in five counties – Bradford, Tioga and Sullivan in Pennsylvania; Tioga and Broome in New York. In addition to being a fundraiser for the organization, this event also serves to raise awareness of its presence and purpose.
To learn more or to become involved as a volunteer, please visit the website – bbbstwintiers.org
