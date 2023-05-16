Benefit supports Waverly man, brings cancer awareness

The Sayre Elks Lodge hosted a benefit Saturday afternoon for Valley area resident Ryan Wolcott (right) who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Pictured with Ryan is his wife, Lacey (left) and son, Ryder (center).

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

SAYRE — The Sayre Elks Lodge hosted a benefit Saturday afternoon for a Valley area resident recently diagnosed with cancer.

Waverly resident Ryan Wolcott was diagnosed with embryonal carcinoma, a type of testicular cancer. He found out around three months ago and had surgery to remove the tumor two weeks afterwards. Wolcott then had three weeks of recovery before electing to have one cycle of chemotherapy.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.