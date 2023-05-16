Benefit supports Waverly man, brings cancer awareness

SAYRE — The Sayre Elks Lodge hosted a benefit Saturday afternoon for a Valley area resident recently diagnosed with cancer.
Waverly resident Ryan Wolcott was diagnosed with embryonal carcinoma, a type of testicular cancer. He found out around three months ago and had surgery to remove the tumor two weeks afterwards. Wolcott then had three weeks of recovery before electing to have one cycle of chemotherapy.
“I get my test results on Monday [May 15], hopefully the cancer is to a minimal,” Wolcott expressed.
He will be surveilled for the next five years, which will include doctor visits and blood work.
“[Embryonal carcinoma] cells are found in about 40% of testicular tumors, but pure embryonal carcinomas occur only 3% to 4% of the time,” according to the American Cancer Society’s website.
“Luckily enough, I caught mine in the earlier stages and it didn’t spread through my body,” Wolcott said.
Saturday’s benefit featured multiple basket raffles and donations from local businesses and Valley area residents. There was also a 50/50 raffle, lottery boards, cornhole and signed sports jerseys.
Proceeds from the benefit will go towards Wolcott’s medical bills. Specifically, the money will pay for his surgery and exams over the next five years that will include scans and blood work. Any extra money will go towards a scholarship for students of the Waverly Central School District. Wolcott has previously coached Waverly youth wrestling and assisted the variety wrestling team.
Wolcott stated that he and his family are thankful for the tremendous support from the local community, businesses, friends and family. He also thanked Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s oncology department for the care it has provided. Wolcott described embryonal carcinoma as a very aggressive cancer that’s one of the most rapid spreading kinds. He stated that the cancer is predominant in males ages 25 to 30.
Wolcott wants to bring awareness to testicular cancer. He stated that some men don’t discuss the topic because they are unaware of its severity. He encourages men to conduct routine checks because the cancer is curable if detected early.
“At 26 years old, I knew about it, but you never think ‘oh it’s going to be me,’ but I want it to be known that it could happen.” he said. “Cancer doesn’t care who you are, how old you are or what you got going for you.”
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
