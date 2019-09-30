Benefit swaddles baby Bristol with community love

WAVERLY — It’s been a tough beginning for baby Bristol Harvey, but the Waverly community showed Saturday it was more than willing to help her out.
Approximately 150 people hit the streets with sneakers for the Baby Bristol 5K Fun Run/Walk, which kicked off from Waverly High School Saturday morning.
Bristol is the infant daughter of Waverly police officer Nate Harvey and his wife Stephanie Harvey, a third-grade teacher at the Waverly Central School District.
According to the Facebook event page, “Baby Bristol ... was born with a heart condition and has experienced a very tough first few months requiring many medical procedures as she works towards becoming healthy.”
The event was spearheaded by the Waverly Police Benevolent Association, Waverly Teachers Association and Waverly Recreation. However, Waverly Superintendent Eric Knolles noted that it was a community effort.
“There’s just all kinds of members of the community that helped out with this event,” he said. “We have Greater Valley EMS here, the police department, the fire department, the Waverly VFW — just lots of different organizations helping a family that does a lot for the community.”
Nate added that the kindness extended from the community has been “overwhelming.”
“It’s just amazing to live in a community like this that comes together when people need it,” he said.
Support for the family was also provided via basket raffles held during the Waverly Fall Fest.
