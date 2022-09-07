Benefit will aid family of Waverly house fire

Sam’s Bar & Grill will host a benefit Saturday for Danelle Forbes and her four children to help them after a structure fire destroyed their home on Aug. 23.

 Photo provided by Sam’s Bar & Grill

“Billiards, Boards and Bags Benefit” will be held at the family-owned restaurant’s North Wilbur Avenue location. All proceeds will benefit Danelle Forbes and her four children to help them after a structure fire destroyed their home on Aug. 23.