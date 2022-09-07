Benefit will aid family of Waverly house fire

SAYRE — Sam’s Bar & Grill will host a benefit Saturday for a Waverly family that lost their home to a fire.
“Billiards, Boards and Bags Benefit” will be held at the family-owned restaurant’s North Wilbur Avenue location. All proceeds will benefit Danelle Forbes and her four children to help them after a structure fire destroyed their home on Aug. 23.
The event will kick off at 9 a.m. with a breakfast served until noon and costing $10. The cornhole tournament will have registrations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while the pool tournament with registrations at noon. Both will start at 1 p.m. and cost $20 per person. There will also be raffle items and a 50/50 drawing.
Donations can also be completed at gofundme.org under the page titled, “Granddaughters home burnt down” that was organized by Mya Cole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.