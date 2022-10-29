Bentley Creek church hosts Family Fall Fest

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — A fall-themed community gathering will be underway Saturday, Oct. 29 on the grounds of a Bentley Creek church for the very first time.
The Family Fall Fest will take place at the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church’s 13255 Berwick Tpke. location from 1 to 5 p.m. The church is hosting the event to bring the community together as they appreciate the fall season, according to the Rev. Jake Wicks.
Treats like popcorn will be served, while Jelliff’s Maple will provide maple-flavored cotton candy to go along with the fall theme. There will even be a cider press that people can spectate and have a fresh cup of cider from.
Yard games can be played on the property, while kids can enjoy hayrides or inflatable playhouses at the festival as well.
This will be the church’s first year organizing the Family Fall Fest, Wicks stated. It was created to have a new type of Halloween festivity within Ridgebury Township.
“We decided to do something different from a trunk-or-treat and wanted to come up with an event that other people weren’t doing around here,” Wicks said.
He expressed his excitement for the public event and stated that it will have an atmosphere similar to a carnival or block party.
“I think it’s going to be a great day that will hopefully allow us to connect with a lot of people from the community,” Wicks said. “The goal is to invite everyone in to have fun, gather together and meet with people to enjoy a nice fall day.”
