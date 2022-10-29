Bentley Creek church hosts Family Fall Fest

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — A fall-themed community gathering will be underway Saturday, Oct. 29 on the grounds of a Bentley Creek church for the very first time.

The Family Fall Fest will take place at the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church’s 13255 Berwick Tpke. location from 1 to 5 p.m. The church is hosting the event to bring the community together as they appreciate the fall season, according to the Rev. Jake Wicks.

