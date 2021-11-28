RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — A Bentley Creek girl created a park tribute that honored first responders. Saturday marked its official completion and dedication.
Abigail McKeever, 17, is a senior at Athens Area High School and a Life Scout in Troop 4018G who will be one of the first females in the area to be awarded the Eagle rank.
For her Eagle Scout project, she was influenced by her past experience carrying the American flag during the opening ceremony on Park Day at Ridgebury Park, which honors first responders.
“I had a great deal of pride carrying the flag and honoring our country and community,” said McKeever. “I knew in my core that something always seemed missing during the ceremonies: a proper place to raise our nation’s flag.”
The tribute at Ridgebury Park consists of a flagpole and four benches with each one representing EMS, firefighters, law enforcement officers and veterans.
The dedication ceremony started at noon with a Scouts flag ceremony and the singing of the “National Anthem.” It was followed by a speech from McKeever, who thanked all of the people who helped her make the project come to life.
She thanked Troop 4018 and Pack 4018 for helping build the tribute, her family members for helping build the benches and many members of the community for fundraising for her.
The ceremony also had representatives from each of those groups in attendance, who were greeted with applause when acknowledged by McKeever.
McKeever’s brother Holden, a Star Scout from Troop 4018, gave a speech paying tribute to Diane Husted, a local EMT and volunteer in the community who passed away in September.
Two pin oak trees were donated to the tribute by members of the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church in memory of Husted.
McKeever will be eligible for her Eagle rank on Dec. 7. She said that a second celebration will be held on Park Day in June for more first responders to appreciate the tribute.
