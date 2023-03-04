Effective Monday, March 6, The Daily Review’s assistant editor Erik Berggren will be promoted to the position of managing editor.
The move was the result of the departure of editor Dante Terenzio, who joined The Review’s staff in July of 2022. Terenzio has accepted a position that is closer to home and allows him more time to be with his family.
Berggren first joined The Daily Review as assistant editor in March of 2022, having previously worked for the Sayre Morning Times as a staff writer and weekend editor.
Berggren has almost eight years of experience in the newspaper industry, having first entered the field in 2015 as a copy editor at the Tri-Town News in Sidney, N.Y.
Before moving to Bradford County, he also held the positions of assistant editor at The Reporter in Delhi, N.Y. and creative services assistant at The Daily Star in Oneonta, N.Y.
He received a Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature from Southern New Hampshire University.
In his free time, Berggren enjoys traveling and exploring the outdoors, reading fantasy and science fiction novels, and watching sports — especially soccer, which he has also been known to play, coach and officiate.
“I am thrilled to be stepping into this new role, and I am excited to lead such a great team of staff writers,” Berggren said. “We’re a small team, but we will continue striving to provide quality local news coverage for communities throughout the county.”
