OVERTON — People can have sustainable produce and enjoy an expansive view of the regional area at an Overton-based farm.
Berry Fields Farm has numerous offerings at its 138 Berry Lane location. Charles and Barbara Gerlach have operated the farm since 2000 and seek to create diversified offerings.
“My husband has been very interested in trying to eat more healthy foods, and for years before we started the farm he was doing things in our backyard,” said Barbara Gerlach.
The farm has an orchard of apples and pears, blueberry, raspberries, strawberries, among many other fruits. There is asparagus and rhubarb for the springtime, as well as pumpkins and squash in the fall. The Gerlachs also create their own maple syrup, honey and bread with organic ingredients for people to buy.
Animals on the grounds include chickens, turkeys, cattle, pigs and goats.
“Our motto is: It’s your responsibility to choose healthy foods. It’s our responsibility to provide healthy foods for you to choose,” Gerlach said. “Our mission is to show people what a sustainable farming lifestyle looks like.”
The Gerlach’s land is around 51 acres with two acres of produce and 15 acres of pasture. Gerlach described how the farm is integrated due to all of the products working together in a system that helps grow everything.
“Almost every animal on the farm has a job to do that helps produce the other foods,” she said.
Gerlach stated that organic methods are used to develop food for both her family and the farm’s customers.
“We call the farm integrated, diversified and organic and therefore we are sustainable,” she said.
Based on mountainous terrain, visitors can see three quarters of Sullivan County from the farm, according to Gerlach. The location also offers hospitality with three vacation rental units available.
There is also a restaurant on the farm that serves pizza to the public on Friday nights. Five course dinners are served on Saturday nights, and family style brunch on Sundays. People who stay on the farm can order breakfast, lunch or dinner on any day of the week.
“We are very concerned about people having access to healthy food and we think every part of the nation needs to have a place similar to ours that they can go to,” Gerlach said.
