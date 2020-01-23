TOWANDA — State officials will have at least a year-and-a-half to develop and implement a new state approved plan of operation for the Medical Assisted Transportation Program before they could move to a regional strategy following a decision by Gov. Tom Wolf (D).
Tim Geibel, a BeST Transit management team member, explained during a BeST Transit meeting on Wednesday that on Dec. 28, Wolf granted an 18-month extension that will allow the Department of Human Services to look into different ways to improve the MATP program across the state.
Currently BeST Transit is operated through a grant from Bradford County to administer the area’s Medical Assistance Transportation Program for Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties, Geibel stated.
The MATP has seen consistent growth and provides “hundreds of trips daily for medical service providers,” according to Geibel.
Geibel said that if BeST Transit is required to join a regional brokering system Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties will be placed in the central region, one of Pennsylvania’s three regions, and lumped together with 20 to 25 other counties where the MATP with be operated by a single provider with multiple subcontractors.
“We believe the full risk brokering would have major negative impacts to the BeST service area in Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties,” Geibel stated. “We believe that that would’ve really negatively impacted the ability for people locally to access transportation and meet their transportation needs.”
Geibel said that the 18-month extension granted by Wolf is a “significant victory” for the area’s transportation and that BeST Transit will “continue to work very closely with our legislators and senators to try and come up with a real solution to help operate the program to the best of its potential.”
CORRECTION: Language in a previous version of this article suggested that BeST Transit had 18 months to submit a revised plan for the operation of its Medical Assisted Transportation Program and that it operated through a grant with the Department of Human Services. The state provided an 18-month extension for the DHS to study how the state could improve the MATP system overall, and not just switch to a more regional brokerage model. Plus, BeST operates the MATP locally through a grant with Bradford County. The Review regrets the error.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.