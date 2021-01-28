Starting Friday, around 500 high-risk senior citizens, fire and EMS personnel, and school district employees will be receiving their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine inside the Sullivan County Elementary School cafeteria.
During Wednesday’s monthly meeting of the Endless Mountains Transportation Authority, authority member and Sullivan County Commissioner Brian Hoffman expressed his gratitude towards the transportation agency, which will be helping five seniors who faced transportation barriers to get their vaccines.
According to Hoffman, these individuals were identified by the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, which helped register clients for the clinic.
“Five may not seem like that much, but it’s a lot if you’re one of those people and you couldn’t have participated without this authority’s assistance,” Hoffman said. “It is huge to them.”
Board Chairman and Tioga County Commissioner Mark Hamilton also recognized BeST’s assistance with transportation during a recent clinic held in his county.
The Sullivan County clinic is being coordinated through the efforts of a number of agencies. Hoffman said the county primarily teamed up with the Family Practice Center in Laporte, but is also being helped along by personnel from Guthrie and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, the Sullivan County School District in providing the facility, BeST Transit, Sullivan County Department of Emergency Services, and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging.
All appointments have been filled for the clinic, which will continue through Saturday.
According to a statement on Sullivan County’s website, “We know that everybody who wanted an appointment for this clinic was not able to schedule one.”
The statement continued, “The desire for vaccines is currently greater than the supply. We ask for your continued patience and understanding as we work with our state and local partners on future events. In the meantime please keep checking with your health care provider or monitor the Department of Health (DOH) map of vaccine providers that can administer a COVID-19 vaccine to anyone covered by Phase 1A.”
Updates for vaccine availability will be posted on the website at sullivancounty-pa.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.