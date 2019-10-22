The board of directors and management team at BeST Transit (formerly Endless Mountains Transportation Authority) recently announced an addition to its already established line of general public fixed routes.
The new fixed route, BeST Line Sullivan County Connector, will be serviced by River Valley Transit out of Williamsport every Thursday.
“The addition of the new general public fixed route could represent small improvements in the health and wellness, not to mention the quality of life, economic development and recreation of the residents of Sullivan County,” said Sullivan County Commissioner Brian Hoffman.
The Sullivan County Connector would travel down the Route 220 corridor between Laporte and Hughesville, making several stops, including the Sonestown Country Inn; Muncy Valley Senior Center (upon request/call); Endless Mountains Market (Sunoco), Muncy Valley; where it will then travel along Route 405 to the UPMC Susquehanna medical campus in Muncy.
There will be five continuous loops throughout the day from the Laporte area. Passengers, at the UPMC Susquehanna bus stop, would be able to connect to some of River Valley Transit’s other general public fixed routes.
The Sullivan County Connector will operate on Thursdays, beginning on Oct. 24, 2019, out of Laporte between 7 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. and is proposed for a six-month trial period. Fares will be the same as established by RVT with senior citizens riding for free.
“This has been a priority of BeST Transit and River Valley Transit to make this route happen for the residents of Sullivan County,” said a BeST Transit spokesperson. “We have heard from residents and from public officials about this need and the added connectivity to fixed routes operating in Lycoming County makes perfect sense.”
Hoffman said he’s pleased the Sullivan County Connector will feature inter-county connectivity that includes medical campuses and facilities in Lycoming County.
“However, as citizens we have a role to play in this now. We need to utilize the service,” Hoffman stressed. “Ridership statistics are tracked on all bus routes. These statistics are used to verify a community’s need for the service. In short, if we don’t use these fixed route buses enough the need for them will be rightly questioned from BeST’s perspective.”
Additional information regarding fares, exact pick-up locations and time stops will be released through advertising, handouts, social media and BeST Transit’s website.
BeST Transit provides public transportation via fixed-routes and door-to-door shared rides in Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties. For additional information and other bus schedules please visit www.GoBeSTTransit.com or www.RideRVT.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.