BeST Transit receives 18 month extension to improve before being moved to state brokering system

TOWANDA — BeST Transit will have at least a year and a half to develop and implement a new state approved plan of operation before they could be forced to move to a regional strategy following a decision by Governor Tom Wolf (D).
Tim Geibel, a BeST Transit management team member explained during a BeST Transit meeting on Wednesday that on Dec. 28, two days before a deadline that would have required the organization to move to being operated by a regional broker system, Wolf granted an 18-month extension that will allow BeST Transit time to come up with another plan.
Currently BeST Transit is operated through a grant from the Department of Human Services to administer the area’s Medical Assistance Transportation Program for Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties, Geibel stated.
The MATP has seen consistent growth and provides “hundreds of trips daily for medical service providers,” according to Geibel, but has been informed by the Department of Human Services that financial improvements are necessary or BeST Transit will be required to become part of the regional broking system.
Geibel said that if BeST Transit is required to join a regional brokering system Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties will be placed in the central region, one of Pennsylvania’s three regions, and lumped together with 20 to 25 other counties where the MATP with be operated by a single provider with multiple subcontractors.
“We believe the full risk brokering would have major negative impacts to the BeST service area in Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties,” Geibel stated. “We believe that that would’ve really negatively impacted the ability for people locally to access transportation and meet their transportation needs.”
Geibel said that the 18-month extension granted by Wolf is a “significant victory” for the area’s transportation and that BeST Transit will “continue to work very closely with our legislators and senators to try and come up with a real solution to help operate the program to the best of its potential.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.