BeST Transit sees post-covid ridership boost

TOWANDA BOROUGH – An uptick in ridership brought encouraging news to the April meeting of the Endless Mountains Transportation Authority Board of Directors.
BeST Transit ridership numbers had been holding steady with moderate gains since falling dramatically during the opening months of the COVID-19 pandemic, employee Todd Wright presented. BeST Transit rider numbers had been reduced to a quarter of their previous numbers from January 2020 to the lowest point in April 2020 as people stayed home and businesses and local spaces locked down. 2022 numbers have seen a significant bounce back, with the number of Shared Ride and Fixed Route riders in the month of March surpassing any month since March 2020.
A major driver behind the boost in the fixed route ridership was a surge in rider traffic aboard the Mountie Express, which services students on Mansfield University campus. Ridership on the Mountie Express more than doubled from 5,019 riders in fiscal year 2021 to 10,961 currently in fiscal year 2022, which ends in June.
Shared ride services also saw a boost, with 21,583 more riders in fiscal year 2022 than fiscal year 2021 across the three counties.
The next board meeting will be held at the Sullivan County Conservation District at 11 a.m. May 25.
