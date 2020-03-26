ATHENS — The BeST Transit board of directors voted to temporarily suspend fixed-route fares at its monthly board meeting Wednesday in response to safety measures against COVID-19.
The move will go into effect Thursday, March 26, on all general-public fixed routes in Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties.
“This will reduce the handling of money and fare tickets between drivers and passengers and the counting of money by business personnel during this time of social distancing,” said BeST Transit General Manager Adam Winder.
BeST Transit will still continue to collect copays from passengers on door-to-door shared ride trips.
Passengers are asked to continue to limit their travels to only essential (work, grocery stores, pharmacies), medical and life-sustaining needs during Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency declaration that all non-life-sustaining businesses close.
BeST Transit is practicing daily sanitizing of its fleet for the safety of its drivers and passengers.
Any questions or concerns, call (570) 888-7330. More information can be found at www.GoBeSTTransit.com.
