BeST Transit has expanded two of its general public fixed routes and added a route to complement another. The expansions and addition will all be on a trial basis.
The expansions to two current fixed routes have already gone into effect.
The first fixed route, Route 20 (Towanda/Canton/Troy/Sayre), will feature an added loop later in the morning. This will provide more service to central Bradford County medical facilities, businesses, human-service agencies, etc ..., and it will return back to the Canton/Troy areas sooner. The current late-afternoon return will still be available.
Route 25 (Wyalusing/Towanda/Wysox) will feature more stops to and from the different communities.
“BeST Transit is aware of the different needs nowadays in our communities,” said a BeST Transit spokesperson. “We’re excited and hopeful these additions to our fixed-route service will not go unnoticed and will be successful over this trial period.”
Beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 13, In Sullivan County, a loop will operate between Dushore, Mildred and Laporte every Tuesday and Thursday. The route will begin at the Sullivan Terrace in Dushore and will stop at various businesses and agencies a few times each day between 9:15 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. The Sullivan County Courthouse, Laporte Medical Center and the Guthrie Clinic will be among those stops.
“The Sullivan County Commissioners are excited about the expanded transportation service,” said Sullivan County Commissioner Brian Hoffman. “The predictability of fixed route service will open more opportunities for citizens in the Mildred and Laporte areas to access medical, recreational, and necessary public services.”
Commuters are encouraged to view the schedules on BeST Transit’s website, www.goBeSTTransit.com, or on its Facebook page. Anyone with questions can contact BeST Transit customer service at (570) 888-7330, ext. 222.
BeST Transit meets the transportation needs of Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties. In addition to general public fixed routes, BeST Transit also provides rides through the Senior Shared Ride, Medical Assistance and Persons with Disabilities respective transportation programs.
