The issue of nonprofit collaboration has long been a hot topic. But since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of a new virtual event say the disease has made it “more and more clear every day just how connected we all are.”
Better Together: Collaborating through COVID and Beyond is a Bradford County regional event being organized through a partnership between the United Way of Bradford County and Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations. The virtual program will be presented by Anne L. Gingerich, the executive director for PANO.
For many, COVID has simply been the nudge they needed to get creative with new ways of working together to support our families, our organizations, and our communities – all while respecting physical distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders.
“Now that COVID has taken that first step, giving us the “pause” we needed to start experimenting, what’s next? What level of partnership is appropriate? With whom are we most aligned? How can we ensure we’ll be stronger together than we are on our own? How do we actually get started?” organizers stated,
The program will explore different levels of partnership along with the challenges and successes of real-world collaborations, how collaborations can strengthen organization, what to ask before entering a partnership, important tools and policies that are needed, and a discussion about the role that trust and vulnerability play.
The public session will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 15 via Zoom, and is free due to sponsor support and a First Energy Foundation grant.
Those interested in attending can visit https://pano.z2systems.com/np/clients/pano/event.jsp?event=1318 to register.
