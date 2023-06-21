BRADFORD COUNTY - Recently, residents of Bradford County have been receiving an increased number of scam phone calls from people who claim to be from Medicare, seeking out personal information.
Rachelle Kinsman of Gannon Associates Insurance has been specializing in Medicare Insurance needs and has seen an increased number in reports of these calls, specifically asking for a persons Medicare insurance number to mail them a new plastic identification card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.