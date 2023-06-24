DUNMORE — The Pennsylvania State Police warn that residents in Pennsylvania may receive false over the phone requests for donations after the death of Trooper Jacques F Rougeau JR.
The State Police report that they will not call and ask for monetary donations over the phone under any circumstances, although if citizens wish to donate they may contact the Pennsylvania State Troopers association at 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.