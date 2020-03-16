Susquehanna Valley Construction Corp. will soon be taking on repairs to another group of Bradford County-owned bridges after being awarded the job Thursday with a winning bid of $1,377,144.43.
This project will focus on County Bridge 36 on Edinger Hill Road in Tuscarora Township, County Bridge 44 on McFadden Road in Canton Township, and County Bridge 51 on Huntington Road in Springfield Township. They are all box culvert bridges.
Susquehanna Valley Construction was previously awarded a contract to restore five structurally deficient county-owned bridges as part of an initiative utilizing Act 13 natural gas impact fee money, with a bid just under $3 million.
“What a great job they’ve done on the bridges they’ve already done,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko.
“We’re under budget and way ahead of schedule on the first five,” added Planning Director Matt Williams.
Through bundling these projects, county officials said they’ve been able to save money.
Commissioners advertised for bids for the second bridge bundle in January. Work is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
