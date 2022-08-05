TROY — After a busy year she described as “fun and successful,” Troy Lions Club President Jessica Sentyz has bid farewell after serving a one-year term as the organization’s president.
Sentyz reflected on her assuming the position, saying “I was really nervous about being president, it’s not really a position I ever pictured myself in. However, thanks to a wonderful secretary (Robyn), board members, and knowledgeable members – it really was not bad at all.”
Sentyz listed off some of the accomplishments of the Lion’s Club, including “usual projects like bingo at the Troy Fair, annual golf tournament, and Adopt a Highway.”
Sentyz highlighted the club’s Christmas Basket Program, noting that they raised more than $15,000 in donations in 2021, serving 441 kids, 449 adults, and delivering more than 220 baskets.
The club also worked hard throughout the year to add lamp posts to the walkway between downtown Troy and Alparon Park. Sentyz noted the project “took a lot of volunteer hours of research and physical labor so we thank everyone who helped that happen.”
The club also removed and replaced the old benches in front of Troy borough hall.
Sentyz was proud of the community dinners the club started with the Troy Rotary Club and Troy Presbyterian Church.
The Troy Lions Club is the second largest club in their district with more than 70 members.
Sentyz ended her farewell stating that “I became the first Troy Lions President to ever have a baby while serving my term, so that made for an extra exciting time- thanks again to everyone who has helped me and guided me though this busy year and time!”
Sentyz welcomed 2022-2023 President Alfredo Torres to his incoming term.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
