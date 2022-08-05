TROY — After a busy year she described as “fun and successful,” Troy Lions Club President Jessica Sentyz has bid farewell after serving a one-year term as the organization’s president.

Sentyz reflected on her assuming the position, saying “I was really nervous about being president, it’s not really a position I ever pictured myself in. However, thanks to a wonderful secretary (Robyn), board members, and knowledgeable members – it really was not bad at all.”

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.