Bids awarded for second phase of Ben Franklin renovation

TOWANDA BOROUGH – The renovation of the former Ben Franklin store is ready to enter the second phase of construction after Bradford County Commissioners approved a series of bids Thursday.
Streeter Associates of Elmira will continue on as general contractor with a bid of $897,000, while AFT Mechanical of Elmira will handle plumbing at $80,435 and mechanical at $153,210. The final bid for electrical was awarded to Middendorf Contracting of Wysox at $134,640.
“We’re very thankful to get that project continuing to move forward so we can hopefully finish it by the end of the summer,” Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said.
Commissioners are finalizing contracts for this phase of work, so a start date hasn’t been established, Miller noted. “But I suspect it will be very soon,” he added.
The county purchased the former craft store in October 2019 for $300,000, with intentions of moving the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and Domestic Relations Office to the building, while also using it for election storage.
Bids were awarded for the first phase of work in October 2020. This work, which included updates to the facade, new concrete flooring, new roof, new mechanical and HVAC, and new electric, was initially expected to be completed before the end of the year. However, facade work is still being completed due to weather delays.
Streeter was among six contractors vying for the general contractor bid, and was selected following a roll of the numbers selection process Wednesday since another contractor submitted an identical bid. There were also two bidders for plumbing, four bidders for electrical, and three bidders for mechanical overall.
Commissioners had estimated $1.3 million in Act 13 money for this phase of work.
“It’s going to be a good addition to downtown Towanda,” Commissioner Doug McLinko said. “We’re not hiring any new people, we’re not expanding anything.”
The Ben Franklin store closed near the end of 2018 following a few years of declining sales due to businesses such as Amazon.com and discount chains, the store’s owner, Gary Peck, said at the time. In addition, he was unable to find a buyer to take it over.
Previously a W.T. Grant store, Ben Franklin had done business from the Main Street location since 1976.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.