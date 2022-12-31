Nick Menzen began hunting at 12 years old in 1997, just a couple years after his family purchased a hunting cabin in Asylum Township.
For nearly three decades, many good times were had by Menzen, his family and friends. But perhaps the most memorable moment came just a month ago.
On Nov. 27, Menzen and five others in his camp had each already taken down a buck this season, and were helping push deer throughout the land for the others still hunting.
“We pushed the whole mountain (in Asylum Township) for the other guys still hunting,” Menzen said. “After a while, everyone except for me went back to the cabin for some chili. I still had a doe tag and bear tag to fill, so I stayed out.”
Menzen reached the top of a hill when he noticed a group of cars stopped on Liberty Corners Road. Menzen assumed people in those cars saw big game, which sparked his curiosity.
What he encountered shortly after was a life-changing experience.
“The cars all left and I was still up in the field. I wanted to see if anything was in a nearby cornfield,” Menzen recalled. “So I searched for a little bit, then I walked into the woods. And there he was, within five yards of me.”
Menzen is referring to a bear. Not just any bear. But one of the largest to ever wander through Bradford County.
“It was raining and as I’m putting the gun up, I remember thinking ‘is this really happening?’ My scope was full of rain and I had to use my shirt tail to clean off the lens real quick,” Menzen said. “There wasn’t much time to really think. I walked back a few yards and put the gun back up. I didn’t rush the shot but it was definitely nerve racking.”
And in a flash, Menzen took down a 634 pound bear. Without a doubt the most unforgettable moment of Menzen’s hunting days.
After confirming the bear’s demise, Menzen, a resident of Cogan Station which is about 10 miles outside of Williamsport, ran out of the woods and down the hill to his cabin.
“I ran down and walked into the cabin, short of breath,” Menzen said. “I told everyone to get in the truck and get some tow ropes. I was talking a mile a minute. My dad was like ‘what are you talking about?’ I said ‘I need everyone up there now. I got a bear.’”
The camp members used a side-by-side tractor to pull the bear up the hill to an access road, then needed to use a tractor bucket to pick him up. They lowered him into the bed of a truck and brought him straight to the weigh station.
“It was pretty incredible. I knew it was big but didn’t realize how big until I was backing into the weigh station,” Menzen said. “Hearing the game commissioner saying ‘holy crap,’ that’s when I knew we really have something here. That reaction — when the people who weigh bears for a living — you know you have something special.”
Menzen posted some photos on social media and listed where the harvest took place. Several people reached out to Menzen and claimed they saw the bear or were tracking him throughout the season.
Ironically, Menzen’s harvest was actually the second encounter he had with the eight-year-old bear.
“It was the second time I personally saw the bear. I saw him earlier in the summer when he came right up to our back porch at the cabin,” Menzen recalled. “It was crazy. We’ve had bears around but never one that comes up to the house like that. Luckily all our kids and dogs were inside.”
“I remember him walking funny when he was leaving our porch. Come to find out, he was trapped as a three-year-old and lost a toe during that time. That’s why he was walking funny, and I noticed his same walk during our second encounter. That’s how I knew it was him.
Menzen said his harvested bear wound up ranking ninth in size in Pennsylvania this year, and second all-time in Bradford County.
“It was definitely a 10-out-of-10 experience,” Menzen said. “It’s right behind the birth of my children, that’s how excited I was. My family members couldn’t believe it was a Bradford County bear.”
