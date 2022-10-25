Children need positive role models in life, and unfortunately they’re not always able to get the relationships they need from their parents and guardians. That’s where Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of the Twin Tiers steps in.
“Sometimes kids just need someone to listen to them, someone to trust,” explained BBBS match specialist Lauren Rought.
Rought works to find compatible pairings between in-need children (“Littles”) and willing older partners, be they high schoolers or graduated adults, the (“Bigs”).
Currently, she’s looking for more Bigs looking to step in and positively influence the lives of waiting Littles.
“In Tioga County, Pennsylvania we’re looking for 15 to 20 Bigs, in Bradford and Sullivan probably 10 to 15,” Rought counted.
Bigs often take their Littles to different activities such as swimming and hiking, or will go out to lunch or shopping. Arts and crafts projects are a popular activity.
Once matched with their Little, Bigs are asked to commit to spending a year mentoring and just “being there” for their Littles, but if they so choose, a match can continue for as long as the two parties want, until the Little turns 19 or graduates high school.
Rought said volunteering as a Big is a great way for a person to get involved and positively impact their community.
“Kids are our future, and we find that a year of mentorship produces positive outcomes in a child’s development,” she said.
The Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers has a waiting list of Littles who could use support. They can be reached at (570) 265-3009 or on their website at bbbstwintiers.org.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
