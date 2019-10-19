Big IBC giveaway begins ‘like Walmart on Black Friday’

TOWANDA BOROUGH — When the doors of the Independent Baptist Church opened at 8 a.m. Friday morning for its free giveaway, volunteer Sue Wheeler described the crowd waiting outside “like Walmart on Black Friday.”
Three hundred people had come through the door within the first 45 minutes, with a good number of visitors having traveled from north of the New York state border. By 1 p.m., with many of the tables inside having become mostly cleared, volunteer Karen Sykas was counting the church’s 600th visitor.
The items being given away Friday represented a year’s worth of donations, which were stored off site until the beginning of the week when volunteers began hauling things to the church and sorting them for the giveaway.
“My gosh, we probably had 12 trailers and trucks bring everything over,” said Wheeler.
This year’s giveaway was double the size of last year’s event, with items including clothing, electronics, appliances, beds, dressers, books, home goods, and toys. Some of the items, such as furniture and a copier/printer, were even brand new.
Sykas noted that one item she came across was labeled as being from 1901, and soon after showed off a book that was printed in 1949.
“It’s interesting to see what people bring in,” she said.
At one point during the past year, volunteers had to stop accepting donations because they had so many. However, as the collection thinned and some visitors weren’t able to find what they needed, they welcomed new donations once again.
One visitor stopping by Friday afternoon asked if the volunteers needed anything. “We need blankets,” Wheeler responded. After a quick trip home, the woman returned with blankets along with coats and clothes for children, which Wheeler had told her to bring as well.
Sometimes when there’s a need that the giveaway can’t fulfill, the church will hold a drive for those items, said Wheeler. A drive held last year helped Towanda students with special needs who were unable to find the clothes and coats they were looking for when they visited the giveaway.
“It has just been a group effort,” said Wheeler. “We’re just happy to do it and that the church allows us to do it.”
“We are just trying to show the love of Jesus Christ, that they can see that we care about the community,” she added. “Honestly, it’s as much of a blessing to us as it is the people who take out of here. We love doing it.”
The giveaway continues from 8 a.m. this morning until around 1 p.m.
