The Pennsylvania Senate State Government Committee has approved legislation to redesign the state’s constitutional amendment process, a remedy to a bungled ballot initiative for child sex abuse victims.
The legislation is designed to address an unprecedented error by former Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, who failed to properly advertise a constitutional amendment to give childhood sex abuse victims a two-year window to pursue past claims.
Boockvar resigned days after announcing the failure in February.
Two months after the fiasco, the Pennsylvania Department of State published ballot questions Republicans criticized as biased.
“This bill seeks to answer the question of whether an executive agency which answers to the governor should be involved in what is a purely a legislative endeavor, such as the constitutional amendment process,” committee Chair Sen. David Argall, R-Berks, said during Tuesday’s Senate hearing.
“The bill would seek to give the public more confidence in the amendment process by ensuring that all proposed amendments in the future would be properly advertised and reflect the legislative intent of the question in the hopes politics will not reverse the wording of proposed amendments when they are sent to the voters for consideration.”
Senate Bill 940 would shift responsibility for advertising proposed constitutional amendments to the Legislative Reverence Bureau, a nonpartisan agency that drafts bills and publishes the Pennsylvania Bulletin. The bill also tasks the bureau with wording ballot questions for proposed amendments in an effort to avoid political bias.
Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, voted in favor of the measure but said, “I’m not sure we need to do an amendment to the constitution because we had one problem.”
“I just need to put more thought into that before we have a final vote on this,” he said.
Sen. Katie Muth, D-Berks, pointed to an office of inspector general report that found there was no clear process or tracking system at the Department of State for advertising ballot initiatives, and questioned whether SB 940 would spell out a process for the Legislative Reference Bureau.
“If this should pass and end up on a ballot, is it your intention to have a ballot question say that the LRB would then be tasked with creating that process?” Muth questioned.
Argall confirmed the bill did not include specifics on a process, and that any question would clarify the agency would create one.
Committee Minority Chair Sen. Sharif Street, a D-Philadelphia, said he opposed the bill because he believes the issues that led to the botched ballot question already are being addressed.
“I have supported the requirement that we have additional training for the Department of State, and we have voted that out. I think that is adequate,” Street said. “Even the public is a lot brighter … than we sometimes give them credit for. And even during the wording I know that irritated many members on the other side, the fact of the matter is the measure did pass. So I think this is unnecessary.”
SB 940 passed out of the committee on a vote of 8-3.
