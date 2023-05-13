“I’m not a celebrity. I’m just plain old Bill!”
But many would beg to differ.
Like all the people he met recently on a special weekend. On April 29-30, Bill Wall of Hornbrook was one of 40 honored guests, and one of just two World War II veterans, on the Twin Tiers Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C.
Honor Flight is a national organization providing free trips for veterans to the nation’s capital, so they can see the memorials dedicated to their wars and other sights.
Based in Binghamton, N.Y., the local chapter of Honor Flight offered its 15th “mission,” or Washington trip, that weekend, which included things like the U.S. Navy, Vietnam War, Korean War, World War II, Marine Corps War and Lincoln memorials, Arlington National Cemetery, and Army Museum. Although “Flight” is in the organization’s name, it made the trip in motor coaches.
Each veteran is accompanied by a “guardian,” an escort who helps him or her. Bill also calls them “angels.” His own guardian was a friend and neighbor, Ray Byers.
“I had a good time … they took good care of us,” Bill says.
Bill spent more than 20 years in the Army Air Force, then the regular Air Force. A crew member of a B-24 Liberator, he flew more than 30 bombing missions over Europe during World War II, spent time in Korea during the Korean War and also served in Europe during the Vietnam War.
That meant many of the Washington sights and experiences were significant to him. One of the most special was the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, where Bill was one of four Honor Flight veterans chosen to present a wreath. Also taking part were: Norm Stitzel, TTHF chaplain and Marine, veteran of the Global War on Terror; the other World War II veteran, George Harrington of Vestal, a Navy veteran; and Raymond Dunphy, who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and is a Navy veteran.
Their selection was a surprise to them. The plan was to let Bill, age 99, use a wheelchair there, but he states now that he didn’t need one.
“So, I ended up pushing the other World War II veteran.”
Bill is familiar … very familiar … with parades and military drills. So, accompanied by a Tomb guard, the four started at one side of the large concrete area in front of the Tomb, Norm pushing Raymond in a wheelchair beside Bill and George. Bill led off with his left foot and kept in step with the guard. He walked smoothly and quickly, tall and straight. At the center, they turned toward the Tomb, where a guard held the large red, white and blue wreath, bearing a “Twin Tiers Honor Flight” ribbon. The veterans in the wheelchairs touched the wreath as the guard backed up and placed it on a stand. The veterans then backed up, saluted while “Taps” was played, turned and left the way they came in.
Bill never thought he’d see the Tomb. “To me, that was one of the highlights.”
The group also had a tour of the cemetery, and Bill was especially interested to learn that famed musician Glenn Miller is honored in the Missing in Action section. Bill is a fan of the Big Band-era bandleader and once even ate in a mess hall with him during his training days.
Another very touching experience was their visit at the World War II Memorial. The experience was both happy and sad.
“It kind of got to me,” he remembers. “I don’t deserve all this,” he thought. The ones with “names engraved on the monuments” – he believes they are the deserving ones.
“All my crew is dead,” he says. He lost friends in the war too.
“I almost lost it.”
But at the memorial, tourists lined the walkway and clapped for Bill and others as they entered.
“They treated both of us like we were celebrities!” he remembers.
When people found out he and George were World War II vets, “everybody wanted to come up and shake our hands.”
Even pose for photos. Even kids. Bill was impressed how polite the young people were and recalls one youngster was from Holland.
“Those (the Tomb and World War II Memorial) were two of the highlights of my trip,” he states.
The group ate dinner at the Crowne Plaza hotel, where Col. A. Phillip Waite (retired), with the Vietnam Commemorative Commission, presented each Vietnam veteran a special commission pin and offered a “welcome home.”
He called Bill’s name last. Bill learned Waite did that so he could meet him – and everyone gave the 99-year-old a standing ovation.
“It was great!’ Bill says of the pin presentation.
He also was interviewed by WBNG-TV Channel 12 staff on the trip. This will be on TV, they told him. “Oh no!” he said. And sure enough it was, during a series on Mission 15, showing Bill in his bright-red TTHF jacket and talking about his service as he stood at the Army Museum.
Besides all this, it seemed as if every time people took photos, they wanted Bill front and center. They always let him and George off the bus first. And on the way home, organizers held “mail call,” passing out letters from friends and supporters. Bill received mail from his daughters, his pastor, Rep. Tina Pickett, the county commissioners, and school children from this area and beyond.
“And let me tell you, I never got so much mail!”
The wreath-laying, applause, photos, interview, letters, honors – Bill doesn’t quite understand it all.
“I’m nobody,” he states.
