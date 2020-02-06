A bill honoring the late founder of Hunts for Healing has passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
House Bill 4279, which was proposed by U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12), would name the post office in Laceyville after Air Force veteran and community leader Melinda “Mindy” Gene Piccotti.
Hunts for Healing was started in 2009 to help wounded soldiers and combat veterans transition back to civilian life through hunting, while offering benefits such as social interaction and camaraderie.
According to an announcement made by Keller Wednesday, Piccotti had dedicated her life to this mission until her death in 2018.
“To the many veterans she helped, their families and loved ones, and the people of Laceyville, Mindy Piccotti is nothing short of a hero,” said Keller. “I am proud that the House of Representatives unanimously recognized that her achievements are worthy of this great honor. Mindy left an indelible mark on the Laceyville community, but also the lives of thankful veterans whose lives have been dramatically improved by the caring and outreach of Mindy and the Hunts for Healing program. As this bill advances, I am looking forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate and in the Laceyville area to finally get Mindy the recognition her work deserves.”
Keller’s office noted that this is his first bill to pass the full House of Representatives. The vote was unanimous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.