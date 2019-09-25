A bill that would allow EMS companies in smaller counties like Bradford to sidestep staffing requirements was voted forward by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ Veteran Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee Tuesday.
The bill was authored by local state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) to help rural EMS agencies with a waiver process that are seeing staffing shortages when it comes to being able to treat those with life threatening illnesses or injuries, according to a press release from Owlett’s office.
Under current law, basic life support ambulances must have at least one certified emergency medical responder and a licensed emergency medical technician.
“This legislation would impact every EMS company in the 68th Legislative District, as well as companies in other rural areas across the state,” said Owlett. “Volunteer membership continues to decline and rural companies in particular are having a difficult time meeting some of the state staffing requirements. Tragically, some of these requirements are preventing them from doing their jobs — saving lives.”
“Trained people on the scene of an emergency are better than no one coming to give aid,” Owlett added. “The current law is preventing people from receiving medical assistance when they need it the most.”
Owlett praised the support of his colleagues as his bill goes on to the full House for a vote.
