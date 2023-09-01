Bill to move Pa.’s spring primary earlier would put time crunch on election officials

Pennsylvania voters take to the polls in Harrisburg on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.

 For Spotlight PA/Amanda Berg
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA‘s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.

HARRISBURG — A bill aiming to move up Pennsylvania’s position in the 2024 presidential primary calendar advanced out of a key committee in the state Senate this week, but officials say changing the date less than eight months before the election would present a host of logistical problems.

