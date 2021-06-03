Bill would force Pa. to post online how lawmakers spend millions in tax dollars each year

Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.