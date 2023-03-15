DARLINGTON – A bipartisan House Policy Committee hearing, featuring members of the House Majority Policy Committee and the Republican Policy Committee, heard testimony on the state and local response to the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on the night of Feb. 3. The derailment included multiple cars carrying hazardous materials.

“I think the key ingredient today for us was to learn,” said Rob Matzie, the Majority Policy Committee host. “We have been talking about what we can do relative to rail safety. There are a lot of questions, and we will explore each and every option as we continue this dialogue and pursue every option.”