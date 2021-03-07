Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital announces the following births:
A baby girl, Grace Mae, born Feb. 17, 2021 to Janai Costanzo-Delaney and Travis Askins of Mansfield
A baby boy, Teddy, born Feb. 18, 2021 to Jayme and Patrick Comstock of Elmira, NY
A baby boy, Ollivander Louis, born Feb. 19, 2021 to Cassie Harris and Shayne Wren of Waverly, NY
A baby boy, Thomas Spencer, born Feb. 20, 2021 to Stacy Patton and Richard Wade of Elmira, NY
A baby girl, Octavia Penny-Ann, born Feb. 20, 2021 to Heather Norton and Thomas Hulslander Jr. of Troy
A baby girl, Madisyn, born Feb. 22, 2021 to Caitlyn Schoonover and Tyler Hicks of New Albany
A baby boy, Hunter, born Feb. 22, 2021 to Sheena and Jeffrey Cannavino of Richford, NY
A baby girl, Blaze Emerald, born Feb. 23, 2021 to Mystick and Eric Hill of Mildred
A baby girl, Genevieve Mabel Sky, born Feb. 23, 2021 to Cassandra and John Clark of Troy
A baby girl, Jessalyn Priscilla Grace, born Feb. 24, 2021 to Jessica Cron of Sayre
A baby boy, Elijah Crew, born Feb. 24, 2021 to Shania Bryington of Granville
A baby girl, Adalynn Ellen-May, born Feb. 24, 2021 to Angel Crawn and Nathan Ely of Owego, NY
A baby girl, Adalynn Mae, born Feb. 25, 2021 to Kelly and Keith Kitchen III of Wyalusing
A baby boy, Giovanni Silas, born Feb. 26, 2021 to Pauline Njeru and Dennis Nyaruto of Sayre
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.