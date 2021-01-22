Births announced from Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital:
A baby boy, Connor Harry, born Jan. 1, 2021 to Kiara Cain and Casey Smith of LeRaysville.
A baby girl, Molly James, born Jan. 4, 2021 to Beth and Jarrett Bidlack of Ulster.
A baby girl, Wrenley Rae, born Jan. 8, 2021 to Caitlyn Mallory of Wyalusing.
A baby girl, Kinleigh Alice, born Jan. 10, 2021 to Madison Roe and Zackery Shaffer of Laceyville.
A baby girl, Nellie Quinn, born Jan. 11, 2021 to Audri Frisbie and Dylan Perry of Waverly, New York.
A baby girl, Jaelyn, born Jan. 11, 2021 to Samantha Laudenslager and Jesse Tunnicliff of Columbia Cross Roads.
A baby girl, Onalee Grace, born Jan. 12, 2021 to Stephanie and Joseph Rogers of Sayre.
A baby girl, Rylie Jeanne, born Jan. 12, 2021 to Kelly Dulaney and Lonnie Cobb of Athens.
A baby boy, Chase Anthony, born Jan. 13, 2021 to Bethany Taylor and Martin Lauber Jr. of Laceyville.
A baby girl, Reign True, born Jan. 14, 2021 to Kayla Kelley and Chris Adams of Towanda.
A baby girl, Maple, born Jan. 15, 2021 to Danielle Roy of Rome.
A baby girl, Ella Jane, born Jan. 15, 2021 to Alyssa Meeh and Elmer Smith of Wyalusing.
A baby girl, Madelyn Charlie, born Jan. 15, 2021 to Cassandra Castle and Daniel Dodge of Canton.
A baby girl, Arahbella Ann, born Jan. 17, 2021 to Shayna Rutty of Troy.
