Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre announces recent births:
A baby boy, Kolesyn Charles, born March 27, 2021 to Taylor Gunderman and Ben Krise of Elmira, New York
A baby girl, Emberlynn Rose, born March 29, 2021 to Amanda Stanley and Albey Braster III of Mansfield
A baby girl, Emberly Savannah, born March 29, 2021 to Elizabeth Jenkins and Brian Watts of Erin, New York
A baby girl, Addyson Louise, born March 30, 2021 to Milynda Myers and Dave Cole of Ulster
A baby boy, Tyler Robert, born April 1, 2021 to Jessica Tyrell and Tyler Norton of Milan
A baby boy, Maxton Joseph Alan, born April 1, 2021 to Kiona and Joseph Neely Jr. of Wysox
A baby girl, Emily Rose, born April 2, 2021 to Tracy Ambrosius and Joshua Gibbs of New Albany
A baby girl, Alice Maelouise, born April 2, 2021 to Leann and Jason Mize of Towanda
A baby boy, Ronan, born April 3, 2021 to Isabella Tarbox and Richard Avary of Nichols, New York
A baby girl, Anna Mae Rose, born April 4, 2021 to Mitzi Johnson and Daniel Tuttle of Towanda
A baby boy, Myles Richard, born April 4, 2021 to Jessica Huff of Canton
A baby girl, Tinsley Louise, born April 5, 2021 to Natasha Burns of New Albany
A baby girl, Ava Grace, born April 6, 2021 to Jessica and Martin Thompson of Newark Valley, New York
A baby boy, Lucas, born April 7, 2021 to Katherine Bradley and Ryan Allard of Spencer, New York
A baby boy, Grayson Scott, born April 7, 2021 to Carissa Belles and Scott Devine of Athens
